Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $525.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

