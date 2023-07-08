CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.63% of CoStar Group worth $175,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

CSGP stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

