Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.25 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00030249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $53.25 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

