Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $469.28

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.28 ($5.96) and traded as low as GBX 451.50 ($5.73). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 452.50 ($5.74), with a volume of 102,906 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.49) to GBX 595 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Conduit Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 479.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 469.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £740.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,041.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($12,031.98). Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

