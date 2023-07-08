Compound Price Tops $53.28 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $53.28 or 0.00176518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $412.96 million and approximately $43.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018768 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003294 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,750,906 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,750,880.50117068 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.42151943 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $71,485,273.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

