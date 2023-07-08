Compound (COMP) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $416.18 million and $43.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $53.69 or 0.00177354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,750,906 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,750,880.50117068 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.42151943 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $71,485,273.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

