Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $66,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

