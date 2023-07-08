Comparing Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) & Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38 Gildan Activewear $3.17 billion 1.79 $541.54 million $2.70 11.85

Analyst Ratings

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Gildan Activewear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moncler and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gildan Activewear 0 1 4 0 2.80

Moncler currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential downside of 18.14%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $40.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Moncler.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear 15.55% 27.29% 14.77%

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gildan Activewear pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Moncler on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

(Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

