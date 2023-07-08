Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 14,312.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.