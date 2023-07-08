Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.05

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.05 and traded as low as C$56.18. Cogeco shares last traded at C$56.75, with a volume of 13,058 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.03. The firm has a market cap of C$779.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Cogeco

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of C$757.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.3952703 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.