CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $504.82

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.82 ($6.41) and traded as low as GBX 453 ($5.75). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.77), with a volume of 19,149 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 504.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

About CML Microsystems

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.35%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,666.67%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

