ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $509,922.88 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,445,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,644.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

CEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

