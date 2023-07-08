ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,601 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,271,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,976,746.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $29.62 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $211,354,000,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

