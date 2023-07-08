City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $440.08

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.08 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 412 ($5.23). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.23), with a volume of 3,818 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 440.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.34 and a beta of 0.54.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.