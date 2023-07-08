Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.87. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

