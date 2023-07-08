Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,048,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.