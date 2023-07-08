Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Circa Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75.
About Circa Enterprises
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Circa Enterprises
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.