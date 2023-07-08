Chris A. Rallis Sells 2,207 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $18,693.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,826 shares in the company, valued at $244,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

FENC stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FENC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,111,000. Solas Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 228,144 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 466,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 149,920 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

