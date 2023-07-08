Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

CHRRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

