Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

