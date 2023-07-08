Chainbing (CBG) Price Reaches $1.06

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $531.19 million and approximately $4,543.59 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

