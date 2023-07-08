Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of Cedar Fair worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN opened at $39.20 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.