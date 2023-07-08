Cardano Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and $193.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.80 or 0.06153750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00044362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,960,910,131 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

