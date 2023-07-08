CannabisCoin Market Cap Reaches $443,273.39 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $443,273.39 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,204.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00323466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00882346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00553937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00137921 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.