CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.16

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $443,805.15 and approximately $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

