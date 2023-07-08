Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

