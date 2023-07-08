Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $26.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CADE opened at $19.61 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.