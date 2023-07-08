BTIG Research Boosts CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $18.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,495. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

