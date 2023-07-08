Brokers Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Assurant Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Assurant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 5,166.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,440 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.