Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $15.38

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $493,722. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

