Brokerages Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target at $13.60

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

SGHT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

