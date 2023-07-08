Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $188.88

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

