Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.73 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

