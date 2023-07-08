Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $21.00

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,145,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.