Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 166.43

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.43 ($2.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.