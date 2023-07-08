Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $74.25

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $76.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.