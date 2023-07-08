Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $48.33

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

