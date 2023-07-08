Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $71.22

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

