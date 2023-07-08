Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAK. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of BAK stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.77. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 111.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

