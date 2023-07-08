Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invitae worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVTA opened at $1.06 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Invitae

(Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.