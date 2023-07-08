boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BHOOY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHOOY opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

