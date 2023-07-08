BNP Paribas Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

