BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of RYI opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 1,511.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

