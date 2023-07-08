Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NYSE BX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

