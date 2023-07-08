Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

BX stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

