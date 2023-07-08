BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.31 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $451.40 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008896 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002690 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001951 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
