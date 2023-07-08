Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 295 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

