Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 190 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $775.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $707.61 and a 200-day moving average of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $795.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

