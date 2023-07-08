Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

