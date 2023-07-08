Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

